TNCA confirms discussions to host BBL game

When a senior TNCA office bearer was contacted, he said: “Yes, two representatives came from Cricket Australia. Senior office-bearers were part of the discussions where the possibility of one BBL game per season was discussed.

“They have heard good things about MA Chidambaram Stadium and did a recce. However, we are not the only venue they are looking at but TNCA can’t commit unless we get a directive from the BCCI. It is the parent body that has to decide whether they will green light this proposal,” the official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.