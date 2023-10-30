TNCA colts selection

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association announces the revival of Colts tours commencing from 2023-2024 season. The TNCA Colts team will tour Mumbai between December 11 and 21.

The selections for the TNCA Colts (4th& 5th Divisions) will be held on October 31 and November 1 at MAC ‘B’ Nets. The TNCA League Clubs can nominate players for the selections and the nominated players will have to meet the following criteria:

Only Players born in Tamil Nadu are eligible for selections.

Player should be less than 25 years of age (Born on or after 01.09.1998).

Player should not have played for State U-19 and above.

Player should not be employed through sports quota.

The last date for the nominations to reach the Office of TNCA is October 30 by 5 pm.