TNCA Colts enjoy successful tour of Baroda

CHENNAI: The TNCA Junior Colts ‘A’ team played six One Day games and one multi-dayer during the tour of Baroda from December 8 to 18.

The tour provided great challenges and excellent opportunities for budding league players and helped to develop their foundation and prepare themselves for higher levels.

BRIEF SCORES: One-day: Motibaug Cricket Club 132 in 44.4 overs (B Yuvaraj 3/24) lost to TNCA Colts Jr. ‘A’ 134/7 in 31 overs (MR Tejasram 51*, S Gunaseelan 31, Manav Parmar 3/21); Darshanam 158 in 38 overs (Sanket Agarwal 32, H Muhamad Raafi 4/29) bt TNCA Colts Jr. ‘A’ 112 in 35.4 overs (Vinit N Lakhani 51, Narayan Kartikey 3/11, Ghanshyam Taviyad 3/14); TNCA Colts Jr. ‘A’ – 189 in 49.5 overs (MR Tejasram 61, Sukirt Pandey 3/22) bt Sangramsinh Gaekwad Sport Academy 186 in 44 overs (Pratyush Kumar 45, Shobit Mittal 56, P Nithesh Babu 3/39, V Krishnan 3/41); Youth Service Centre 213 in 48.4 overs (Deep Kheni 47, Harsh Ghallimate 55, V Krishnan 4/46) beat TNCA Colts Jr. ‘A’ 174 in 44.3 overs (R Yashwanth 33, S Sachin 41, Sahil Patel 3/25, Yash Patanwadiya 3/45); TNCA Colts Jr. ‘A’ – 131 in 38.3 overs (KS Rohit Narayanan 62, Mohit Mongia 4/18) lost to Kiran More Cricket Academy 135/2 in 24.3 overs (Keyur Solanki 65*); TNCA Colts Jr. ‘A’ – 120 in 32.5 overs (Gaurang Tripati 5/11) lost to Vadodara Cricket Academy 123/1 in 23 overs (Ankit Yadav 74*, Mukul Chahal 31): Multiday TNCA Colts Jr. ‘A’ – 296/9 in 90 overs (V Naveen Kumar 30, BK Samrith 42, A Jash Adhyaru 58, S Gunaseelan 55*, Deep Patel 3/44) and 105/5 in 33 overs (R Yeshwanth 30) drew with State Academy BCA 144 in 56.1 overs (Deep Patel 64, V Krishnan 3/6, MR Tejasram 4/43)

TEAM: KS Rohit Narayanan (Captain), Jash Adhyaru, R Yashwanth, Yuvaraj, MR Tejaram, V Naveen Kumar, Vinit N Lakhani, K Dravid, BK Samrith, R Sudharsan, S Gunaseelan, Abhinav Balaji, P Nithesh Babu, V Parthiban, V Krishnan, H Muhamad Raafi, S Sachin