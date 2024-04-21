Begin typing your search...

TNCA chennai selections for boys aged under 12

Boys residing within Chennai will be permitted to participate in the trials.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 April 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-20 23:30:03.0  )
Representative Image

CHENNAI: City under 12 boys born on or after September 1, 2012 and on or before August 31, 2014 are eligible to participate in the TNCA City under 12 trials.

Boys residing within Chennai will be permitted to participate in the trials. Nets selection will be held on May 3, 4, 5 and 6 at MAC ‘B’ Grounds. The players from the city may register online with the link available on TNCA Website (www.tnca.in).

Registration starts on April 20. (10 am). The last date for online submission is April 26 (6 pm)

DTNEXT Bureau

