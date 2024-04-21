TNCA chennai selections for boys aged under 12

CHENNAI: City under 12 boys born on or after September 1, 2012 and on or before August 31, 2014 are eligible to participate in the TNCA City under 12 trials.

Boys residing within Chennai will be permitted to participate in the trials. Nets selection will be held on May 3, 4, 5 and 6 at MAC ‘B’ Grounds. The players from the city may register online with the link available on TNCA Website (www.tnca.in).

Registration starts on April 20. (10 am). The last date for online submission is April 26 (6 pm)