TNCA announces probables for Ranji Trophy

CHENNAI: The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association selected the following players as the probables to participate in the Ranji Trophy Championship for the season 2024 – 2025.

The probables: R Sai Kishore, B Indrajith, B Sai Sudharsan, MS Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, N Jagadeesan, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, S Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, CV Achyuth, M Siddharth, H Trilok Nag, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, V Yudheeswaran