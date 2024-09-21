Begin typing your search...

    TNCA announces probables for Ranji Trophy

    Tamil Nadu Cricket Association selected the following players as the probables to participate in the Ranji Trophy Championship for the season 2024 – 2025.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Sep 2024 3:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-21 15:30:30.0  )
    
    CHENNAI: The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association selected the following players as the probables to participate in the Ranji Trophy Championship for the season 2024 – 2025.

    The probables: R Sai Kishore, B Indrajith, B Sai Sudharsan, MS Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, N Jagadeesan, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, S Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, CV Achyuth, M Siddharth, H Trilok Nag, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, V Yudheeswaran

