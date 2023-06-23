TNCA announces Freyer Cup T20, one-day women’s tournaments

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will organise the Freyer Cup T20 and one-day women’s tournaments. While the T20 competition will run from June 26 to 29, the one-day event will be hosted from July 1 to 10.

Eight teams – Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers – will fight for top honours in the twin tournaments. It is to be recalled that six teams had participated in the previous editions.

After receiving tremendous response for the talent scout programme and picking up-and-coming players, the TNCA decided to increase the number of teams to eight. During the launch of the tournaments at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Thursday, TNCA joint secretary K Shivakumar, TNCA treasurer and Freyer International chairman and CEO TJ Srinivasraj, Freyer International director finance J Rajan and TNCA Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Sudha Shah were present.

SCHEDULE:T20 – First round from June 26 to 28 and final on June 29; One-day – First round from July 1 to 8 and final on July 10