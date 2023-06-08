TNCA Academy to set up centres in Theni and Tirupur

CHENNAI: In an attempt to spot and shape young talent from the districts, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Academy will set up satellite centres in Theni and Tirupur. While mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy launched the Theni centre’s phase 1 work in the presence of TNCA president P Ashok Sigamani on Wednesday, left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan will declare the Tirupur centre’s first phase work open on Friday. In a press release issued by the Association on Wednesday, the TNCA said that it would add two more centres in Tiruchy and Madurai in the coming months. Each centre will employ qualified staff, including coaches, strength and conditioning coaches and physiotherapists.