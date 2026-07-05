TNCA 1st Division League: Young stars’ Mithul, Adittya shine

While Mithul scored 110, his batting partner at the other end, Adittya scored an unbeaten 107, with Javed Mohammed of Swaraj CC the only other batter to shine, with 90 not out.

Apart from them, the young Vimal Khumar scored 76, with Nidish Rajgopal picking up a three-wicket haul. Even Daryl S Ferrario picked up a three-wicket haul in the ongoing round.