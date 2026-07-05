TNCA 1st Division League: Young stars’ Mithul, Adittya shine

CHENNAI: Young Stars’ left-handed batter Mithul Raj and No 3 Adittya Vardharajan scored crucial tons in its TNCA 1st Division League clash against SKM CC here on day one of the fifth round.
While Mithul scored 110, his batting partner at the other end, Adittya scored an unbeaten 107, with Javed Mohammed of Swaraj CC the only other batter to shine, with 90 not out.
Apart from them, the young Vimal Khumar scored 76, with Nidish Rajgopal picking up a three-wicket haul. Even Daryl S Ferrario picked up a three-wicket haul in the ongoing round.
Brief Scores: Swaraj 288/8 in 87 overs (Javed Mohammed 90 no;
Nidish Rajgopal 3/38) vs Vijay CC
Young Stars 229/2 in 90 overs (Mithul 110, Adittya 107 no) vs SKM CC
Grand Slam 243/4 in 89 overs (Abhinav Kannan 71, Aditya 68) vs Globe Trotters
Jolly Rovers 254/6 in 90 overs (Vimal Khumar 76, Khush Bardia 54) vs Nelson
MRC ‘A’ 240/6 in 84 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 61; Ananda Kumar 48) vs Pristine
Singam Puli 185 in 77 overs (Aashiq 42; Daryl S Ferrario 3/42) vs Sea Hawks 33/1 in 12.4 overs.