TNCA 1st division: Grand Slam CC off to good start

CHENNAI: Day one of the TNCA 1st Division League for the Raja of Palayampatti Shield kicked off on Wednesday. Grand Slam CC got off to a brilliant start thanks to a century courtesy of Lokeshwar (152*) versus Sea Hawks.

Elsewhere, at MRF – Pachaiyappa’s College Ground, seasoned bowlers Washington Sundar (5/75) and Ajith Ram (4/51) made Singam Puli’s life difficult by bowling them out for 174 in 53.1 overs for Globe Trotters.

The match between India Pistons and Jupiter SC was called off without a ball being bowled due to overnight rain.

BRIEF SCORES: Grand Slam 246/8 in 90 overs (S Lokeshwar 152 batting, G Kishoor 3/50) vs Sea Hawks; Vijay CC 261/3 in 90 overs (N Jagadeesan 132 batting, S Mohamed Ali 64 batting) vs Jolly Rovers; Nelson SC 361/6 in 88 overs (GH Vihari 89, Sunny Sandhu 66, Shivam Singh 111 batting, S Adithya Geethan 3/36) vs UFCC (T Nagar); Singam Puli 174 in 53.1 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 60, MS Washington Sundar 5/75, S Ajith Ram 4/51) vs Globe Trotters 121/3 in 38 overs (Yash Rathod 51 batting); Alwarpet 113 in 65 overs (Wilkins Victor 6/26) vs Young Stars 89/4 in 27.2 overs (Jalaj Saxena 3/42)