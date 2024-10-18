TN women lose to Andhra

CHENNAI: Andhra earned a four-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the second round of Group A of the BCCI senior women’s T20 tournament at Kotambi Stadium B Ground, Vadodara on Friday.

Asked to bat first, TN posted 128 for five with MD Thirushkamini top-scoring with 68 (61b, 9x4). Opener Arshi Choudhary chipped in with 49 as the duo put on 106 runs for the second wicket in 102 balls. In reply, Andhra chased down the score with two balls to spare with Henrietta Pereira scoring 35 and N Anusha contributing 34. TN left-arm spinner Nida Rehman took two for 24.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 128/5 in20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 49, MD Thirushkamini 68) lost to Andhra 129/6 in 19.4 overs (Henrietta Pereira 35, N Anusha 34, Nida Rehman 2/24)