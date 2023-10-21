TN women go down fighting to UP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu women lost to Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the second round of Group B of the senior women's T20 tournament in Vadodara on Friday.

Electing to bat first, TN scored 110 for five with opener Arshi Choudhary scoring 27. None of the other batters could make a substantial contribution. UP skipper Muskan Malik top-scored with an unbeaten 41 to guide her team to victory with four balls to spare.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 110/5 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 27, Archana Devi 2/21) lost to Uttar Pradesh 111/4 in 19.2 overs (Muskan Malik 41*)