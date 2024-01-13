TN Women beat Manipur team

CHENNAI: The BCCI Senior Women One Day - Group A, fifth round fixture between Tamil Nadu and Manipur was played at Puducherry with Tamil Nadu completely outplaying its opponent.

Tamil Nadu was put to bat first and they posted 269 runs on the board in 50 overs with the pair of Thirushkamini and Kamalini adding 135 runs for the first wicket. Akshara dazzled with the ball for Tamil Nadu picking up a five-wicket haul and helping Tamil Nadu win comfortably by 148 runs.

Tamil Nadu 269/6 in 50 overs (M D Thirushkamini 62, G Kamalini 91, S Anusha 41*) bt. Manipur 121 in 29.1 overs (Akshara Srinivasan 5/25, S Vinodha 3/32); TN won by 148 runs.