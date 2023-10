TN women beat Karnataka

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu registered a four-wicket win over Karnataka in the seventh round of the Group B of the BCCI senior women’s T20 in Vadodora.

Opting to field first, TN restricted Karnataka to 106 for eight with Akshara Srinivasan taking three wickets for 16. In reply, TN reached its target with two balls to spare with MD Thirushkamini scoring an unbeaten 52 (51b, 8x4).

BRIEF SCORES: Karnataka 106/8 in 20 overs (G Divya 41, C Prathyusha 32, Akshara Srinivasan 3/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 110/6 in 19.4 overs (MD Thirushkamini 52 not out, C Prathyusha 3/8)