TN women beat Bihar by 9 wickets

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a nine-wicket win over Bihar in the fifth and last league match of Group A of the BCCI women’s U-15 one-day trophy at Shivamogga, Karnataka on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Bihar was bundled out for 32 with left-arm spinner P Sonika (4/7), off-spinner SJ Rithika (3/20) sharing seven wickets between them. In reply, TN chased down the score in four overs. With this emphatic win, TN qualified for pre-quarterfinals. The knock-out matches will commence on December 9 in Jaipur.

Brief scores: Bihar 32 in 17.2 overs (P Sonika 4/7, SJ Rithika 3/20, RS Varsha 2/2) lost to Tamil Nadu 35/1 in 4 overs