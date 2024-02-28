TN vies to change semi-final fortunes

CHENNAI: The gutsy Tamil Nadu Ranji team wanted to make a statement, and they did it in style by breezing past the defending champion Saurashtra to seal a semi-final date with Mumbai. Earlier Tamil Nadu had become the first time to seal its spot in the semi-final

When the squad was announced ahead of the new season, the state selection committee promised that it’d be a team for the future, as it had the names of many debutants who had performed well in age-group tournaments previously.

Introducing new faces and building something for the future is a significant step in any establishment, but the transition process might be slow. In the modern era, results are expected immediately, but Sulakshan Kulkarni, head coach of Tamil Nadu, built a resilient 15-member squad that came on top against any adversary they encountered.

The journey to the semi-final hasn’t been easy for Team Tamil Nadu. They faced a defeat and had a match abandoned when the campaign started, but the team stayed resilient in its objective. They made significant efforts to comeback by winning three consecutive matches, and they almost pulled off a sensational chase against Karnataka at home in Chepauk. They won against Punjab, put them on top of Group C, and sealed them a spot in the final eight.

Sai Kishore has been leading the spin bowling department for Tamil Nadu in the recent past, and this season he had the additional responsibility of leading the state team as its captain. The southpaw has demonstrated great composure in difficult situations and brought the team to where it is today. Batters Narayan Jagadesan, Baba Indrajith, and Vijay Shankar have been crucial contributors for Tamil Nadu this season, consistently scoring vital runs.

The duo of Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram leads the list of highest wicket-takers this season, with Sai Kishore (47) and Ajith Ram (41). With the team on the brink of a potential Ranji Trophy victory, securing two more wins would end the state’s 36-year title drought.