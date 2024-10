TN U-19 women beat Nagaland

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu U-19 women earned a nine-wicket win over Nagaland in the first round of Group B of the BCCI T20 tournament at Sultanpur, Haryana on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Nagaland was restricted to 50 for three with opener and skipper Najmeen Khatun scoring an unbeaten 31. TN right-arm medium pacer B Jenita took two wickets for 14 runs. In reply, Tamil Nadu chased down the score in 4.5 overs with G Kamalini top-scoring with 30.

Brief scores: Nagaland 50/3 in 20 overs (Najmeen Khatun 31*, B Jenita 2/14) lost to Tamil Nadu 53/1 in 4.5 overs (G Kamalini 30)