TN U-19 team romps into QF

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu U-19 men cruised to a nine-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in the fifth and final round of Group A of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in New Delhi on Friday.

Tamil Nadu won all five of its matches and topped its group with 20 points to enter the quarter-finals that will be played in Indore from October 26.

Choosing to field first, TN bowled out UP for 137 with leg-spinner R Kirubakar taking three wickets for 28 runs, while skipper and leg-spinner VS Karthick Manikandan picked up two wickets for 30 runs.

In response, TN reached the target with ease in 33.3 overs with in-form opener KTA Madhava Prasad unbeaten on 69 (96b, 7x4, 1x6). Along with fellow opener, S Mohamed Ali, who scored 35, Prasad added 94 runs for the first wicket off 136 balls.

BRIEF SCORES: Uttar Pradesh 137 in 34.3 overs (Manav Sindhu 26, Akshay Dubey 36, Akshu Bajwa 25, R Kirubakar 3/28, VS Karthick Manikandan 2/30, P Vignesh 2/36, S Mohamed Ali 2/2) lost to Tamil Nadu 138/1 in 33.3 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 69*, S Mohamed Ali 35, Abhinav Kannan 25*)