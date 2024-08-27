TN U-19 team calls the shots

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu called the shots against Chhattisgarh on the second day of the U-19 multi-day warm-up match here on Tuesday.

After scoring 436, TN bowlers came up with an impressive show to dismiss Chhattisgarh for 244 with BK Kishore taking four wickets for 45 runs. The visiting team’s Vikalp Tiwari produced an all-round show, taking five wickets for 83 runs before contributing 71 with the bat. Vaidik Madhukar scored 55. At close of play, Chhattisgarh was 15 for no loss after having been asked to follow-on.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 436 in 118.1 overs (M Bharath 67, D Deepesh 67, Vikalp Tiwari 5/83) vs Chhattisgarh 244 in 71.4 overs (Swayam Pandey 30, Vikalp Tiwari 71, Vaidik Madhukar 55, BK Kishore 4/45) and following on 15 for no loss in 5 overs