TN U-19 records innings win

CHENNAI: Vaidik Madhukar’s century went in vain as Chhattisgarh lost to Tamil Nadu by an innings and 31 runs in the three-day U-19 warm-up game at SSN College Ground here on Friday.

Madhukar scored 105 (146b, 20x4) as his team was bowled out for 212 with TN’s Thasish Kannan (3/47) and A Jones (3/51) sharing six wickets between them. TN declared its first innings at 482 for eight with KV Raaghav scoring 85.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 239 in 67.1 overs (Rubal Sahu 33, Swayam Pandey 55, Jaswinder Singh Gill 42, Viklap Tiwari 47) & 212 in 71.4 overs (Rubal Sahu 31, Vaidik Madhukar 105, Thasish Kannan 3/47, A Jones 3/51) lost to Tamil Nadu 482/8 declared in 124.2 overs (Abhinav Kannan 35, KV Raaghav 85, E Kaveesh 38, Kiran Karthikeyan 69, V Benny Hinn 63, Thasish Kannan 50*, D Alfred Jacob 52*)