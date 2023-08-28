TN teams dominate Jharkhand in warm-up games

CHENNAI: Right-arm medium pacer K Kevin Romario came up with a scintillating spell of six for 21 to help Tamil Nadu U-19 bowl out Jharkhand U-19 to a paltry 114 on the first day of the second warm-up game here on Sunday.

Besides Romario, R Kirubakar shone for TN with the ball taking three for 26. In reply, TN got off to a confident start scoring 134 for one with K Abhinav batting on 61 and Akshay R Sarangdhar unbeaten on 60.

The script remained the same in the U-23 clash between the two teams with TN bowling out the visitor for 176 with CV Achyuth (3/29), G Govinth (3/33) and Manav Parakh (3/56) sharing three wickets between them. At stumps, TN was 61 for two.

Jharkhand (U-19) 114 in 40 overs (Nakul Yadav 29, Md Akif 27, Arpit Yadav 25, K Kevin Romario 6/21, R Kirubakar 3/26) vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 134/1 in 39 overs (K Abhinav 61 batting, Akshay R Sarangdhar 60 batting)

Brief scores: Jharkhand (U-23) 176 in 56.2 overs (Prabhat Kumar Yadav 54, Arvind Kumar 71, Himanshu Dwivedi 29, CV Achyuth 3/29, G Govinth 3/33, Manav Parakh 3/56) vs Tamil Nadu (U-23) 61/2 in 22 overs