TN teams dominate Jharkhand

CHENNAI: A Badrinath’s 110 helped Tamil Nadu U-23 score 341 against Jharkhand on the second day of the warm-up game at CPT-IP Grounds on Tuesday. Badrinath’s knock consisted of 13 fours and one six.

Jharkhand’s Anshu Kumar Singh and Manishi scalped four wickets each. In reply, Jharkhand scored 224 for seven with Rajandeep Singh compiling 113 (170b, 12x4, 4x6). TN’s H Prashid Akash was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 34.

In the U-19 match, Tamil Nadu made a strong reply after dismissing Jharkhand for 196. Openers RS Ambrish and RK Jayant put on 151 runs in 29.4 overs as the host finished the day’s play at 152 for one. Ambrish was batting on 77 (81b, 14x4, 1x6).

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu (U-23) 341 in 120.1 overs (Tushar Raheja 49, A Badrinath 110, Anshu Kumar Singh 4/68, Manishi 4/89) vs Jharkhand (U-23) 224/7 in 56.5 overs (Prabhat Kumar Yadav 52, Sahil Raj 27, Rajandeep Singh 113, H Prashid Akash 3/34)

Jharkhand (U-19) 196 in 58.1 overs (Vivek Kumar 120, R Pravin 4/29, D Alfred Jacob 3/35) vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 152/1 in 31 overs (RK Jayant 72, RS Ambrish 77 batting)