TN takes huge lead against Chandigarh

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu took a huge lead of 499 runs against Chandigarh on the second day of the fourth round of the Elite ‘C’ Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science Ground here on Saturday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 221 for one, TN declared its first innings at 610 for four with N Jagadeesan scoring 321 (403b, 23x4, 5x6). The wicket-keeper batter became the fourth batter for TN to score 300+ runs in First Class cricket. His 321 is the best among four batters so far, surpassing W V Raman’s 313 against Goa in 1988-89. The other two batters are Arjan Kripal Singh 302* and Abhinav Mukund 300*.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul and B Indrajith were the other two centurions scoring 105 and 123 respectively. Pradosh slammed his fifth First Class ton in his 14th match, while Indrajith scored his 15th hundred and reached 4000 runs in Ranji Trophy when he was on 24. Jagadeesan and Pradosh added 233 runs for the second wicket in 314 balls. For the third wicket, Jagadeesan and Indrajith were involved in a 280-run partnership in 55.1 overs. At stumps, Chandigarh was one for no loss.

BRIEF SCORES: Chandigarh 111 & one for no loss in two overs vs Tamil Nadu 610/4 decl in 126.1 overs (N Jagadeesan 321, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 105, B Indrajith 123)