TN takes control against MP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu moved itself into a position of strength against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 216 for five, TN added a further 102 runs to get bowled out for 318.

MP’s left-arm spinner Sumit Singh took five wickets for 64 runs. At stumps, Madhya Pradesh was in a spot of bother at 72 for three.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 318 in 138.4 overs (C Moksh Kumar Bhandari 26, V Shavin 126, SA Bhavik Dariyo 27, S Prakash Raj 66, SK Sharwin 25, Sumit Singh 5/64, Mohammad Junaid Khan 2/63, Yuvraj Singh Kansana 2/48) vs Madhya Pradesh 72/3 in 40 overs