TN shuttlers claim mixed, women’s doubles titles

Tamil Nadu emerged as one of the standout performers, winning two of the five gold medals on offer by clinching the Mixed Doubles and Women’s Doubles titles. Players from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Karnataka also delivered impressive performances, securing medals across various categories.

The championship was inaugurated on July 16 by Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna, with Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, President of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA), presiding. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Dr Ashok Sigamani, former TNCA president, who presented the trophies and medals to the winners. The tournament also witnessed several unexpected results. Tamil Nadu’s mixed doubles star Sathish Kumar Karunakaran suffered a quarterfinal defeat to an unseeded pair from Kerala. In contrast, the state’s top-seeded Men’s Doubles pair, Prejan and Nishanth, narrowly missed out on a podium finish. In the women’s singles category, SR Diksha, the reigning Asian Under-17 Champion, and Sadhana Fenelon were unable to progress deep.