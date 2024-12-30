Begin typing your search...

    TN settles for a draw

    After securing a huge first innings lead of 410 runs, TN had enforced follow-on. It came close to victory, reducing Goa to 213 for seven in 82 overs.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Dec 2024 10:46 PM IST
    TN settles for a draw
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu had to settle for a draw against Goa in the fifth round of the Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Surat on Monday.

    After securing a huge first innings lead of 410 runs, TN had enforced follow-on. It came close to victory, reducing Goa to 213 for seven in 82 overs. By virtue of its first innings lead, TN received three points to Goa’s one.

    Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 581/6 decl. drew with Goa 171 in 72 overs (Afrid Sab 42, Mohit Yadav 32, R Rishanth 3/41, T Pakirthan 3/32) & 213/7 in 82 overs (Afrid Sab 98, Mohit Yadav 29, KV Akilesh Sabari 2/15, T Pakirthan 2/64)

    Vijay Merchant TrophyGoa
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick