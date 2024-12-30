TN settles for a draw

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu had to settle for a draw against Goa in the fifth round of the Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Surat on Monday.

After securing a huge first innings lead of 410 runs, TN had enforced follow-on. It came close to victory, reducing Goa to 213 for seven in 82 overs. By virtue of its first innings lead, TN received three points to Goa’s one.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 581/6 decl. drew with Goa 171 in 72 overs (Afrid Sab 42, Mohit Yadav 32, R Rishanth 3/41, T Pakirthan 3/32) & 213/7 in 82 overs (Afrid Sab 98, Mohit Yadav 29, KV Akilesh Sabari 2/15, T Pakirthan 2/64)