TN secures lead on Day 2

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu secured a vital 71-run first innings lead against Maharashtra on the second day of the final of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy men’s U-23 tournament at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Tuesday.
Resuming from its overnight score of 66 for two, TN finished the day at 309/8 with Kiran Karthikeyan batting on 66 (176b, 6x4). He crossed the 600-run mark when he was on 32. He also recorded his third half-century besides two centuries this season. Skipper M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar chipped in with 44. TN had useful contributions from its lower order with S Mohamed Ali scoring 31. Southpaw Manav Parakh contributed 47 and along with Kiran, added 92 for the seventh wicket that took the team past the 238-run mark.
