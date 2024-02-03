TN saves chaos-hit Manipur fencer’s medal dream

CHENNAI: Life was crippled when ethnic violence hit Manipur last year. For 17-year-old Huiningshumbam Bala Chanu, a talented fencer from Imphal, it also meant her preparation to win a medal at the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games was disrupted as the academy had to be shut. That is when the fencing team received the invite from the Tamil Nadu government to train in the State.

The invite came as a lifeline for the rising star, who secured bronze at her maiden Khelo India Youth Games campaign. “When I came to Chennai, I was very excited. I can say without a doubt that the training I had in Chennai helped me win this bronze medal,” Chanu told DT Next over the phone.

“We found a new hope when the Sports Minister of Manipur told us that Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin invited us to train in Chennai,” added Nandini Pukhram who coached and mentored Chanu at the Khongman Fencing Academy in Imphal.

Hailing from a humble background, Chanu has five siblings who played fencing and taekwondo. In 2016, when she expressed her desire to take up fencing professionally, her mother backed her desire to pursue her dreams.

“There was a determination and desire to succeed that I could see in her eyes. [Chanu’s mother] Indhu Bala played a pivotal role in her journey. She always believes in Chanu and pushes her to give her best,” Nandini said.

Talking about their time in Chennai, Chanu said it was beneficial for both Manipur and Tamil Nadu players, learning from each other. “The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) coaches, Gijo Nidhi, and Dinesh Devaraj, were really helpful.”

For the Manipur contingent, the stint was more than merely about practice. “We also learned a bit of Tamil,” Nandini said with a chuckle, adding: “It was like a bonding of south and north.”

When she made the trip to Chennai, it was exam time at Chanu’s school. She chose to focus on the games. Now that she is back after winning the bronze, she is now getting ready to attend the final exam this month. With the academy in Imphal reopening, she has also started to train.