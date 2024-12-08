TN salvages draw against Bengal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu managed to eke out a draw against Bengal in the first round of Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Surat on Sunday.

After getting bowled out for 197 in reply to Bengal’s 428, TN was asked to follow-on. S Naveen’s 93 (165b, 17x4, 1x6), his maiden half-century, helped TN reach 197. Bengal’s Akash Tarafdar took five for 37, while Ankush Chakraborty picked up four for 73. In its second innings, TN scored 108 for three.

Brief scores: Bengal 428/6 decl. drew with Tamil Nadu 197 in 87.1 overs (S Naveen 93, Akash Tarafdar 5/37, Ankush Chakraborty 4/73) & (following on) 108/3 in 43 overs (K Aswatha Ram 39*, SA Bhavik Dariyo 37*)