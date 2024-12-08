Begin typing your search...

    TN salvages draw against Bengal

    After getting bowled out for 197 in reply to Bengal’s 428, TN was asked to follow-on. S Naveen’s 93 (165b, 17x4, 1x6), his maiden half-century, helped TN reach 197. Bengal’s Akash Tarafdar took five for 37, while Ankush Chakraborty picked up four for 73. In its second innings, TN scored 108 for three.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Dec 2024 11:44 PM IST
    TN salvages draw against Bengal
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu managed to eke out a draw against Bengal in the first round of Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Surat on Sunday.

    After getting bowled out for 197 in reply to Bengal’s 428, TN was asked to follow-on. S Naveen’s 93 (165b, 17x4, 1x6), his maiden half-century, helped TN reach 197. Bengal’s Akash Tarafdar took five for 37, while Ankush Chakraborty picked up four for 73. In its second innings, TN scored 108 for three.

    Brief scores: Bengal 428/6 decl. drew with Tamil Nadu 197 in 87.1 overs (S Naveen 93, Akash Tarafdar 5/37, Ankush Chakraborty 4/73) & (following on) 108/3 in 43 overs (K Aswatha Ram 39*, SA Bhavik Dariyo 37*)

    Vijay Merchant Trophy
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick