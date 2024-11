TN restricts Hyderabad to 222

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu restricted Hyderabad to 222 on the first day of the fourth round of the Elite C men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at ECIL Ground, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Hyderabad opener Wafi Kachchhi scored 137 (180b, 17x4, 1x6) and was the last batter out. TN’s right-arm medium pacer D Deepesh (4/53) and off-spinner J Hemchudeshan (3/42) shared seven wickets between them. In reply, Tamil Nadu reached 74 for one at close of play with S Shrenik batting on 38.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 222 in 64.4 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 137, D Deepesh 4/53, J Hemchudeshan 3/42) vs Tamil Nadu 74/1 in 21 overs (S Shrenik 38 batting)