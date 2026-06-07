Hard work, resilience key to success, says Praggnanandhaa’s mother after Norway chess triumph

The victory has reinforced his status among the game’s elite, with Pravin Thipsay rating him as India’s strongest player at present, ahead of reigning world champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi.

Speaking to PTI Videos here, Nagalakshmi said an excessive focus on results should not overshadow the effort invested in the game.

"If one enjoys the process and continues to work hard despite setbacks, success will eventually follow," she said, adding that while her son's coaches and support staff handle the technical aspects of chess, her role is to provide support at home.