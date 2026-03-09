TN now most sought sports destination, says state govt

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday said Tamil Nadu has strengthened its position as one of India's leading sports development centres by hosting major international tournaments, expanding sports infrastructure and extending athletes' welfare.
The State noted that the initiatives taken under Chief Minister MK Stalin, focusing on youth engagement and sports promotion, have helped position TN as a key sporting destination. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also oversees the Sports portfolio, has also been actively steering several programmes aimed at improving sporting facilities and encouraging participation among young people, according to the government.
In the past five years, Tamil Nadu has hosted several high-profile international and national sporting events, including the 44th Chess Olympiad in 2022, the Asian Men's Hockey Championship 2023, the Squash World Cup 2023, the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, the Chennai Formula-4 race in 2024, and the Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championship 2025, among others.
The government said that 301 sportspersons, including 70 para-athletes, were given appointments in government departments and public sector undertakings under the 3 per cent sports quota over the last five years.
Financial incentives amounting to Rs 215.78 crore have also been distributed to 6,689 athletes who secured medals at national and international competitions.
To strengthen grassroots participation, sports equipment kits have been distributed to 12,525 village panchayats and 12,831 urban local bodies, while construction of mini sports arenas has been taken up in all 234 Assembly constituencies, with 141 facilities already completed.
A world-class sports city is also being developed at Semmanchery along the Old Mahabalipuram Road to support training and competitions across disciplines at a cost of Rs 261 crore.