TN now most sought sports destination, says state govt

The government said that 301 sportspersons, including 70 para-athletes, were given appointments in government departments and public sector undertakings under the 3 per cent sports quota over the last five years.

Financial incentives amounting to Rs 215.78 crore have also been distributed to 6,689 athletes who secured medals at national and international competitions.



To strengthen grassroots participation, sports equipment kits have been distributed to 12,525 village panchayats and 12,831 urban local bodies, while construction of mini sports arenas has been taken up in all 234 Assembly constituencies, with 141 facilities already completed.



A world-class sports city is also being developed at Semmanchery along the Old Mahabalipuram Road to support training and competitions across disciplines at a cost of Rs 261 crore.