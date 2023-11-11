TN names a strong 16-member squad

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu state senior selection committee selected a 16-member squad that will participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament to be played in Mumbai from November 25 to December 5. Saurashtra is the defending champion, while Tamil Nadu is the most successful winning it five times. Dinesh Karthik will lead the TN side.

SQUAD: K Dinesh Karthik, B Sai Sudharsan,N Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vijay Shankar, B Indrajith, R Sai Kishore,M Siddharth, CV Varun, Kuldeep Rampal Sen, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sonu Yadav, B Aparajith,R Vimal Khumar