TN, Mumbai match ends in draw

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu managed a draw against Mumbai on the final day of the third round of the men’s U-16 Elite Group D of the Vijay Merchant Trophy in Mangaldai on Wednesday. On account of first innings lead, Mumbai collected three points to Tamil Nadu’s one. Resuming from its overnight score of 38 for one, Mumbai declared its second innings at 158 for seven with opener Devansh Trivedi scoring 59 (120b, 7x4). TN off-spinner J Hemchudeshan scalped five wickets for 62 runs, his second fifer of the tournament. Set to chase 292 in 62 overs, TN lost wickets regularly reaching 97 for six when play ended.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 318 & 158/7 decl. in 37.4 overs (Devansh Trivedi 59, Aryan Sakpal 34, Harsh Gaikar 41, J Hemchudeshan 5/62) drew with Tamil Nadu 185 & 97/6 in 65 overs (Nikash Nerurkar 2/26, Adesh Yadav 2/13, Harsh Gaikar 2/10). Points: Mumbai 3 (11); TN 1 (9)