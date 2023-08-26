TN, Jharkhand warm-up game ends in draw

CHENNAI: The four-day U-19 warm-up game between Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand petered out to a draw with the latter declaring its second innings at 183 for two on the final day’s play. Jharkhand’s Nakul Yadav was retired hurt after scoring 66, while Ashish Tanwar scored 67 before getting retired hurt. Tamil Nadu scored 304 runs in its first innings after bowling out the visiting team for 196. Tamil Nadu took a lead of 108 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Jharkhand (U-19) 196 in 58.1 overs and 183/2 declared in 75.2 overs (Nakul Yadav 66 (retd hurt), Ashish Tanwar 67 (retd hurt) vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 304 in 97.4overs.