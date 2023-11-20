TN in dominant position against Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: Tamil Nadu took control of its Cooch Behar U-19 Elite Group B match against Andhra here on Sunday.

Replying to TN’s first innings score of 428, Andhra reached 302 for nine on the third and penultimate day’s play. Andhra skipper Shaik Md. Toufieq scored 110 (309b, 16x4). He received good support from G Manvith Kumar Reddy who scored 69 (139b, 7x4, 2x6) and the pair added 111 runs in 43.3 overs for the fifth wicket. Tamil Nadu’s medium pacer K Kevin Romario took four for 37, while off-spinner R Pravin scalped three for 90.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 428 vs Andhra 302/9 in 122 overs (Shaik Mohd. Toufieq 110, A Sai Surya 27, M Abhinav 25, G Manvith Kumar Reddy 69, K Kevin Romario 4/37, R Pravin 3/90)