TN in control against Tripura

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bundled out Tripura for 65 on the first day of the first round of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Elite Group D Trophy in Mangaldai, Assam on Friday. Having chosen to field first, TN bowlers had a ball with off-spinner J Hemchudeshan taking four wickets for 21 runs and right-arm medium pacer D Deepesh scalping three wickets for nine runs.

In reply, TN reached 243 for four with SA Bhavik Dariyo batting on 72 (103b, 11x4) and M Mohith Singh unbeaten on 59 (89b, 6x4). The duo added 134 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket in 32 overs. Nitish Kumar Sahani took three wickets for 58 runs.

Tripura 65 in 31 overs (J Hemchudeshan 4/21, D Deepesh 3/9) vs Tamil Nadu 243/4 in 59 overs (K Mohammed Faheem 44, R Sohan Pushparaj 25, SA Bhavik Dariyo 72 batting, M Mohith Singh 59 batting, Nitish Kumar Sahani 3/58)