TN in control against Tripura
TN reached 243 for four with SA Bhavik Dariyo batting on 72 (103b, 11x4) and M Mohith Singh unbeaten on 59 (89b, 6x4)
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bundled out Tripura for 65 on the first day of the first round of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Elite Group D Trophy in Mangaldai, Assam on Friday. Having chosen to field first, TN bowlers had a ball with off-spinner J Hemchudeshan taking four wickets for 21 runs and right-arm medium pacer D Deepesh scalping three wickets for nine runs.
In reply, TN reached 243 for four with SA Bhavik Dariyo batting on 72 (103b, 11x4) and M Mohith Singh unbeaten on 59 (89b, 6x4). The duo added 134 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket in 32 overs. Nitish Kumar Sahani took three wickets for 58 runs.Brief scores: Tripura 65 in 31 overs (J Hemchudeshan 4/21, D Deepesh 3/9) vs Tamil Nadu 243/4 in 59 overs (K Mohammed Faheem 44, R Sohan Pushparaj 25, SA Bhavik Dariyo 72 batting, M Mohith Singh 59 batting, Nitish Kumar Sahani 3/58)
