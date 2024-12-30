TN in command against Goa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued to call the shots against Goa on the second day of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Surat on Sunday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 434 for three, TN declared its innings at 581 for six with skipper SA Bhavik Dariyo going on to complete his double hundred. In reply, Goa was struggling at 165 for eight with R Rishanth (3/37) and T Pakirthan (3/32) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 581/6 decl in 114.2 overs (K Karun Dhanush 45, MG Nithilan 157, SA Bhavik Dariyo 237, V Mithun Vijay 79) vs Goa 165/8 in 63 overs (Afrid Sab 42, Mohit Yadav 32, R Rishanth 3/37, T Pakirthan 3/32)