TN held by Rajasthan for a draw

CHENNAI: The final day of the Elite Group D match between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan ended in a draw with Rajasthan holding on to 308 for six at stumps. After losing three wickets on third day, Rajasthan had a decent day with the bat as Sumit Godara scored a brilliant century to help his team hold on against the TN’s bowling attack. Devesh Agarwal contributed 69 runs from his bat to help Rajasthan draw against Tamil Nadu after they took first innings lead.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 441 in 116.2 overs drew against Rajasthan 287 & 308 for six in 107 overs (Sumit Godara 150, Devesh Agarwal 69, P Vidyuth 3/89); Points: Tamil Nadu 3 (6) Rajasthan 1 (1)