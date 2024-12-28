TN gymnasts bag medals at National C'ship

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Ariana Oberoi (12) and Khelo India Youth Games medallist Oceana Thomas (14) won silver medals in the sub-junior and junior categories, respectively, for their performances on the balance beam at the Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2024-25, currently underway in Gujarat.

The medals lifted the state to the eighth position in the overall tournament standings. Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association (TNGA) Treasurer and GFI member Sharon Suares, who had been instrumental in promoting gymnastics in schools across Chennai, expressed delight with the duo’s achievements at the championships.

Their coach, Sayantan Dey of Champions Gymnastics Centre, credited the students' success to their long hours of practice and unwavering commitment. TNGA General Secretary G Bala acknowledged the support from SDAT and its coaches, which has contributed to the growth of gymnastics across multiple districts and led to success on the national stage.