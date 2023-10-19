TN government releases grant to support sportspersons

CHENNAI: In an announcement made by the Tamil Nadu government, it was announced that sportspersons from Tamil Nadu can request welfare support through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation by submitting their applications online.

In order to transform Tamil Nadu into the epicenter of sports, the State government under the esteemed leadership of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is initiating several progressive measures in sports infrastructure, training facilities, and sporting environment to enhance the sports culture in the state.

These efforts encompass participation in national and international sporting events, providing advanced training, procuring necessary sports equipment, and extending financial aid to athletes/players who demonstrate exceptional talent in various sports disciplines.

To facilitate these objectives, the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation was established by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to provide financial assistance to athletes/sportspersons.

The foundation with an initial grant of Rs 3 crore from the Tamil Nadu government, aims to financially support dedicated athletes from various sports backgrounds. Those eligible can apply for aid through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation website at https://tnchampions.sdat.in/.