TN draws against Chhattisgarh; Lakshya Jain picks a fifer

CHENNAI: The final day of the Elite Group D match between Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh ended in a draw with bad light intervening the last over of the game. Having lost seven wickets in its first innings at the start of the day, Chhattisgarh only managed to score 231 before they lost those three wickets to get a follow on from Tamil Nadu.

S Lakshay Jain pulled off a spectacular bowling performance, as he managed to break the top order of Chhattisgarh and get a fifer in the second innings. Chhattisgarh only managed to score 270 runs with a loss of eight wickets to end the game in a draw. Tamil Nadu faces Rajasthan in its next round on January 14 at Jaipur.

Tamil Nadu 502/8 decl. drew against Chhattisgarh 231 in 65.5 overs & 270/8 in 83.2 overs (Ashish Kumar Dahariya 54, Vikalp Tiwari 57, Pratham Jachak 62, P Vidyuth 5/50, S Lakshay Jain 5/70)