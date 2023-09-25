TN comes out on top in 3x3 basketball Nationals

CHENNAI: The finals of the 3X3 National Basketball Championship was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The men’s final was contested between Tamil Nadu and Punjab, while Delhi played against Kerala in the women’s decider.

The men’s final was a closely contested affair. Tamil Nadu scored the opening points, and at the first timeout, TN led Punjab by a score of 9-2. The final scoreline was 17-16. With this win, Tamil Nadu also qualified for the FIBA 3X3 Challengers that will be played later this year in Goa.

In attendance at the final was Aadhav Arjuna, President - Basketball Federation of India, High Court Justice Radhakrishnan Bhatt, Scott Fleming,Technical Director of NBA Pune, and General Secretary Kulwinder Singh.

Sports lovers and basketball enthusiasts from the city packed the arena, and the final kicked off with a laser show and DJ music.

The women’s final was contested first, where Kerala dominated the game right from the very start. At the second timeout, Delhi was trailing Kerala by a score of 9-13.

Although Delhi created multiple chances, they lacked finishing prowess. Kerala was eventually crowned champions, Delhi came in second, and Railways finished third.