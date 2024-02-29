TN bows out of CK Nayudu Trophy

CHENNAI: Vidarbha recorded a 42-run win over Tamil Nadu in the second quarter-finals of the Col. CK Nayudu Men’s U-23 Trophy at VCA, Kalamna, Nagpur on Wednesday.



Resuming from its overnight score of 64 for three, Vidarbha was all out for 138 with TN’s left-arm spinner P Vidyuth taking five for 39, ending up as the leading wicket-taker in Elite Group with 44 scalps. Fellow left-arm spinner P Vignesh took three for 37. Tamil Nadu needed 202 runs in a minimum of 61 overs. Opener Tushar Raheja scored 98 (177b, 7x4, 5x6), while wicket-keeper S Rithik Easwaran contributed 31. Apart from those two batters, there was no substantial contribution from others as TN was bowled out for 159. Vidarbha’s left-arm spinner Pravin Rokade scalped four wickets for 15 runs, while off-spinner Mandar Mahale took three for 74.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 380 & 138 in 50.5 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 35, P Vidyuth 5/39, P Vignesh 3/37) bt Tamil Nadu 317 & 159 in 52.1 overs (Tushar Raheja 98, S Rithik Easwaran 31, Pravin Rokade 4/15, Mandar Mahale 3/74)