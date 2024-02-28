Begin typing your search...

TN bolsters attack with return of Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan

Sundar, who was part of the Indian team in the ongoing England series, was released on Tuesday and is likely to join the squad soon.

28 Feb 2024
Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar

CHENNAI: Good news for Tamil Nadu, as all-rounder Washington Sundar and batter Sai Sudharsan will join the state’s Ranji Squad ahead of the semi-final.

Sundar, who was part of the Indian team in the ongoing England series, was released on Tuesday and is likely to join the squad soon.

Sai Sudharsan, who was at the NCA camp after suffering from back spasms, was given the green light to return to action.

DTNEXT Bureau

