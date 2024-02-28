TN bolsters attack with return of Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan

CHENNAI: Good news for Tamil Nadu, as all-rounder Washington Sundar and batter Sai Sudharsan will join the state’s Ranji Squad ahead of the semi-final.

Sundar, who was part of the Indian team in the ongoing England series, was released on Tuesday and is likely to join the squad soon.

Sai Sudharsan, who was at the NCA camp after suffering from back spasms, was given the green light to return to action.