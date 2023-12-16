TN beats Manipur

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu women earned a six-wicket win over Manipur in the fourth round of the Group B of the BCCI U-23 T20 Trophy in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

After restricting Manipur to 81 for seven, with leg-spinner SB Keerthana taking four wickets for 11 runs, TN chased the target down in 14.2 overs. K Yogyasri remained unbeaten on 37 (37b, 3x4).

BRIEF SCORES: Manipur 81/7 in 20 overs (SB Keerthana 4/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 82/4 in 14.2 overs (K Yogyasri 37*, H Kiranbala 2/10, Khadija 2/9)