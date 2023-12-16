Begin typing your search...

TN beats Manipur

Tamil Nadu women earned a six-wicket win over Manipur in the fourth round of the Group B of the BCCI U-23 T20 Trophy in Thiruvananthapuram

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2023 12:26 AM GMT
TN beats Manipur
X

Representative Image (Reuters)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu women earned a six-wicket win over Manipur in the fourth round of the Group B of the BCCI U-23 T20 Trophy in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

After restricting Manipur to 81 for seven, with leg-spinner SB Keerthana taking four wickets for 11 runs, TN chased the target down in 14.2 overs. K Yogyasri remained unbeaten on 37 (37b, 3x4).

BRIEF SCORES: Manipur 81/7 in 20 overs (SB Keerthana 4/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 82/4 in 14.2 overs (K Yogyasri 37*, H Kiranbala 2/10, Khadija 2/9)

SportsCricketTamilnaduManipurWomens TeamBCCI U-23 T20 Trophy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X