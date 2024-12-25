TN beats Chandigarh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 92-run win over Chandigarh in the fifth round of Group C of BCCI men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament at KCA Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, TN scored 345 for nine with opener and skipper R Vimal Khumar scoring 65 (79b, 5x4, 1x6). This was Vimal’s fifth half-century in a row. The other opener G Ajitesh contributed 73 (61b, 9x4, 2x6) as the duo put on 122 runs for the opening wicket. KTA Madhava Prasad also rose to the occasion with a useful knock of 57 (50b, 5x4, 2x6), which was his first fifty of the season. In reply, Chandigarh was bowled out for 253 with opener Devang Kaushik’s 79 (56b, 9x4, 3x6) going in vain. On the back of this impressive win, TN heads Group C with 20 points with one more match remaining.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 345/9 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 65, G Ajitesh 73, KTA Madhava Prasad 57, S Rithik Easwaran 42, Nikhil 3/40) bt Chandigarh 253 in 45.2 overs (Devang Kaushik 79, Jaskirat Singh Mehra 46*)