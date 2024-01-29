TN beats C’garh, tops Ranji group

COIMBATORE: Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore ran through the Chandigarh batting order with a superb five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu recorded an innings and 293-run win in the Ranji Trophy Group C match on Sunday.

With Tamil Nadu taking a massive 499-run lead, Chandigarh, who were bowled out for 111 in its first innings, needed a spectacular effort with the bat but it was not to be as they were dismissed for 206 in 71 overs.

Two left-arm spinners Kishore and Ajith Ram trapped the batters in their web of spin to complement their batting colleagues, who had posted a mammoth 610 for four in their first innings.

N Jagadeesan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational 321 in the first innings.