TN beats Baroda as DK slams fifty

MUMBAI: Veteran Dinesh Karthik was back at his vintage best to smash a quickfire half-century as Tamil Nadu overcame a jittery start to down Baroda by 38 runs in a low-scoring group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-dayers, on Wednesday.

Put in, Tamil Nadu were reeling at 52/5 when the skipper dig in with all his experience to rescue the team with a 51-ball 68 featuring nine fours and two sixes for his 40th list A fifty. Tamil Nadu were soon reduced to 52/6, but Karthik held fort and put together a 75-run partnership with Shahrukh Khan to help them go past 150.

In reply, Baroda were shot out for 124 in 23.3 overs with T Natarajan leading the charge in his 7-1-38-4, while spin twins Varun Chakravarthy and R Sai Kishore sharing five wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 162 in 33.3 overs (Dinesh Karthik 68, Lukman Meriwala 4/21) beat. Baroda 124 in 23.2 overs (T Natarajan 4/32); TN won by 38 runs.