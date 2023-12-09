TN, Andhra match ends in draw

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu captain J Hemchudeshan scalped eight wickets for 60 to bowl out Andhra for 99 in the second innings on the final day of the second round of the Elite Group D of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Guwahati on Friday.

The three-day match ended in a draw with bad weather once again playing spoilsport with TN placed at 81 for three in its second innings, chasing 203 in 32 overs. Earlier, Andhra medium pacer M Toshith Yadav took six wickets for 38 as TN was bowled out for 99 in its first innings.

J Hemchudeshan







