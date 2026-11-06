Tjen returns to Chennai with lessons from demanding first full season on WTA Tour

Her rise last year brought greater attention to the sport back home, with access to courts becoming increasingly difficult because of rising demand.

"Booking tennis courts is a bit tough. That's a very, very good sign. Even though I also need to do a little bit of work with the court booking, it's a good thing to have. Hopefully, there will be more and more young people who want to play tennis," she said.

The Indonesian also spoke about the influence of seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams, with whom she recently enjoyed a memorable doubles campaign at the Guangzhou Open, where they made the semifinals.

Williams had described Tjen as her best doubles partner of the year, a compliment that meant a lot to the young Indonesian.

"Definitely, playing with someone like Venus, there are so many things you can take home. She is a great player with a lot of experience and we talked quite a bit, especially on the court," Tjen said.

The most important lesson she picked up from the American legend was to keep fighting even when the scoreboard was not in her favour.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you want them to, but if you are on the right track, just keep going and keep trusting yourself," she said.